Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Clayton Jackson – Laurens
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Kargil Griswell – Fountain Inn
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Chetyuan Cofield – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Jamichael Owings – Laurens
-Civil disorder, Teaching or demonstrating use of firearms or explosives - 1st offense
