Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Keenen Evans – Laurens
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Cameron Darby – Aiken
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Brittany Padgett – Kinards
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
-Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less
Jamarcus Dowdy – Clinton
-Inflicting great bodily injury upon a child
