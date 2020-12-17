Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Alexander Moses – Clinton
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense
David Mosley – Clinton
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
Tiffany Vaughn – Joanna
-Financial identity fraud or identity fraud
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.