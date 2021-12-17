Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Amanda Gambrell - Clinton
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Michael Gregory - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Ryan Hanvey - Gray Court
-Domestic violence, third degree
Tori Kanning - Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Steven Todd - Clinton
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.