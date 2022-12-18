Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tiffany Johnson – Clinton
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Timothy Woolcock
-Destroying, altering, concealing, or tampering with physical evidence or biological material
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Eleanor Clem – Waterloo
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Consuela Collins – Clinton
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
Marcus Turner – Waterloo
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Reckless Driving
