Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joshua Couey - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
William Edwards - Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Raul Miguel - Laurens
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.
-Driving under the Influence, .16 or higher, 1st Offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway - failure to report
