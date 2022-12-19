Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Justin Philson – Clinton

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Jalen Davis – Clinton

-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense

Hope Trammell – Clinton

-Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive

Anthony Chastine – Laurens

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Seth Laakkonen – Gray Court

-Littering, not more than 15 lbs.

-Resisting Arrest

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

-Violation of permanent restraining order

-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

Mark Eaton – Laurens

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Cletis Estes – Waterloo

-Trafficking in meth or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 3rd or sub. offense

 