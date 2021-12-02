Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Alexis Jones - Mountville
-Domestic Violence of a high and aggravated nature
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
