Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Austin Smith – Gaffney
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Dean Dalenko – Fountain Inn
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Forgery, value less than $10,000
Tiffany Vaughn – Joanna
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
