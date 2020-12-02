Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Haleigh Sexton – Laurens

-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

 

William Gillian II - Clinton

-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

 

Shelly Ray - Clinton

-Cheating producers of electricity - 1st offense

 

Amber Taylor - Laurens

-Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

 

Zachary Taylor - Enoree

-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

 

Steven Todd - Clinton

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

 

Roger Willis - Clinton

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

 