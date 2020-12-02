Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Haleigh Sexton – Laurens
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
William Gillian II - Clinton
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Shelly Ray - Clinton
-Cheating producers of electricity - 1st offense
Amber Taylor - Laurens
-Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Zachary Taylor - Enoree
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Steven Todd - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Roger Willis - Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.