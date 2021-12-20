Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
William Phillips - Laurens
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Ashley Adams - Gray Court
-Contempt of Magistrate's Court
James Clark II - Clinton
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Robert Sanders - Clinton
-Contempt of Magistrate's Court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.