Today

More clouds than sun. High around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.