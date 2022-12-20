Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Gary Henry – Laurens

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Roger Porter – Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Joey Wilson – Fountain Inn

-Driving on wrong side of road, improper lane, or unsafely shifting lanes

-Failure to give information and render aid

-Hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with great bodily injury

-Obstructing justice

Jessica Wood – Ware Shoals

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Georgianna McLendon – Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Ciera Price – Glendale, SC

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Shadrika Rapley – Laurens

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

 