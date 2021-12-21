Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jennifer Cunningham - Joanna
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Chance Boozer - Laurens
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Domestic Violence of a high and aggravated nature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.