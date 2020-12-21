Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joseph Hill – Laurens
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
John Johnson – Gray Court
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Tressa Smith - Gray Court
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
