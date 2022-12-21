Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Toleda French
-Possession of meth, first offense
Timothy Fowler
-Criminal Conspiracy
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Stealing of bonds and the like, value more than $2,000, but less than $10,000
