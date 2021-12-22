Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Quenton Bowers – Joanna
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Cheyenne Eye – Laurens
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Miranda Neal – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Marcus Dillard - Laurens
-Assault & Battery by Mob, 2nd degree (Serious bodily injury results)
-Kidnapping
-Murder
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Jonathan Mann - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Improper Use of Dealer Tag
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
