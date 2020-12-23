Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Eric Dawson – Clinton
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, 3rd degree - Commit/Attempt Lewd act (victim under 16 yrs & actor over 14 yrs)
Daniel Porter - Laurens
-Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle
-Expired vehicle license
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Improper or defective head lights
-Reckless Driving
Laura Reeder - Laurens
-Fraudulent check, or stop payment, $500 or less - 1st offense
