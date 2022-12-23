Weather Alert

...COLD WAVE INVADING THE REGION... A very cold arctic airmass is poised to move across the region today behind a passing, strong cold front. Saturday will be the coldest day of the outbreak, with well below normal cold air remaining in place through at least Monday. Very windy conditions will also develop and persist from this morning into tonight. An unusually high risk from wind chill impacts can be expected across the region, including frost bite and hypothermia, especially tonight as temperatures plummet. The cold weather will result in high demand for electricity across the region. Power outages may result from the heavy electrical load and also from the gusty winds. Those who require electricity for medical needs should consider backup heat or electrical sources. Take steps now to protect your property and health from the extreme cold. If you go outside, wear several layers of loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing. Mittens are warmer than gloves. Wear a hat and cover your mouth with a scarf. If driving, keep your gas tank near full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines. Check your antifreeze and windshield washer fluid levels. Be sure to carry a fully charged cell phone. If you are home, consider allowing indoor plumbing fixtures to drip to allow water to trickle through pipes and inhibit freezing. Use caution with space heaters in order to avoid fire or injury. If emergency generators will be used, they must be situated outdoors in well-ventilated areas to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Also, remember to check in on family, friends, and elderly neighbors who might be susceptible to the cold. Do not forget about your pets and livestock. Make sure they have a source of water that will not freeze and a warm place to take shelter from the wind and cold. Do not attempt to walk on frozen ponds, lakes, or streams, as the ice will not be thick enough to support the weight, even of a child. A cold wave is defined as average daily temperatures 12 degrees or more below normal mid-January average daily temperatures for 48 hours or longer. Normal mid-January average daily temperatures are, for Asheville 37, Charlotte 41, and GSP 42. By definition it follows that a cold wave is when the average daily temperature for Asheville is 25, Charlotte is 29, and GSP is 30 or less.