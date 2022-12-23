Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kayla Johnson
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Hilario Magdonel – Piedmont, SC
-Driving without a license, first offense
-Driving under the influence, greater than .10 but less than .16, first offense
James O’Shields – Laurens
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.