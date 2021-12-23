Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Orzell Brown – Clinton
-Penalty for owner of dangerous animal attacks and injures a human or owning, selling, breed, etc. for the purpose - 1st off.
Rufus Brown – Clinton
-Penalty for owner of dangerous animal attacks and injures a human or owning, selling, breed, etc. for the purpose - 1st off.
Montrell Wright – Clinton
-Penalty for owner of dangerous animal attacks and injures a human or owning, selling, breed, etc. for the purpose - 1st off.
Kobe Covington - Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Jimmy Willis - Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
