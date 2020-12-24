Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Alexander Lawson – Gray Court
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
David Miller - Laurens
-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 3rd & sub. offense
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Samuel Harman - Clinton
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Jon Murdock - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Contraband, furnish. or poss., county or municipal prisons prohibited
Quarnisha Turner - Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
