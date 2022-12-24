Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joshua Brewington – Gray Court
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
-Unlawful communication
-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal
-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal
Alicia Long
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Torez Watts - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
