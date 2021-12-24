Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Fantajirouse Martin – Laurens
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Deface vehicle license plate with intent to defraud
Camara Scott – Clinton
-Assault and battery, first degree
-Assault and battery, third degree
