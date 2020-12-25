Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jonathan Fuller– Gray Court
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Jeffrey Burgess II - Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.