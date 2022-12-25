Weather Alert

...COLD WAVE CONTINUES INTO MONDAY... A very cold arctic airmass over the region will begin to steadily warm from Monday onward this week. Until then, temperatures will remain some 15 to 20 degrees below normal across the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia. The cold weather is resulting in high demand for electricity across the region. Power outages may result from the heavy electrical load. Those who require electricity for medical needs should be prepared with backup heat or electrical sources. If you go outside, wear several layers of loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing. Mittens are warmer than gloves. Wear a hat and cover your mouth with a scarf. If driving, keep your gas tank near full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines. Check your antifreeze and windshield washer fluid levels. Be sure to carry a fully charged cell phone. If you are home, consider allowing indoor plumbing fixtures to drip to allow water to trickle through pipes and inhibit freezing. Use caution with space heaters in order to avoid fire or injury. If emergency generators will be used, they must be situated outdoors in well-ventilated areas to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Also, remember to check in on family, friends, and elderly neighbors who might be susceptible to the cold. Make sure that pets and livestock they have a source of water that will not freeze and a warm place to take shelter from the wind and cold. Do not attempt to walk on frozen ponds, lakes, or streams, as the ice will not be thick enough to support the weight, even of a child. A cold wave is defined as average daily temperatures 12 degrees or more below normal mid-January average daily temperatures for 48 hours or longer. Normal mid-January average daily temperatures are 37 for Asheville, 41 for Charlotte, and 42 for GSP. A cold wave occurs when the average daily temperature is less than or equal to 25 at Asheville, 29 at Charlotte, and 30 at GSP.