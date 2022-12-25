Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Daphane Mims – Clinton
-Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less
-Trespassing / Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Wendell Mims
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
