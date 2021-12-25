Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
John Trammell – Waterloo
-Domestic violence, second degree
Crystal Allen – Clinton
-Lottery / Intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets; alter, make, etc.
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
Elizabeth Hughes - Waterloo
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Tony Hunnicutt - Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
