Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Raymond Lawson – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Desmond Golson
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Alger Hill
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
