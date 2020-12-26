Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Edmund Anderson III – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Kidnapping
Tony Sherfield Sr. - Clinton
-Violation of court order of protection
Michael Turner - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Reva Misamore - Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
