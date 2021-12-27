Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Wayne Case – Laurens
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Kyle Stewart - Clinton
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
