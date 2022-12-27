Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tavorio Jacobs
-Driving under the Influence, .10 but less than .16, 1st Offense
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 3rd or sub. offense;
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
