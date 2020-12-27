Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Susan Black – Clinton

-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense

 

Kyle Gross - Laurens

-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

 

Alicia Johnson - Laurens

-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person

 

Kathryn Johnson - Laurens

-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person

 

Donte Dowdy - Joanna

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

 

Roger Willis - Clinton

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense

 