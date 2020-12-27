Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Susan Black – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Kyle Gross - Laurens
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Alicia Johnson - Laurens
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Kathryn Johnson - Laurens
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Donte Dowdy - Joanna
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Roger Willis - Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
