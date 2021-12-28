Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Lisa Wooten - Joanna
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
Jackie Patterson - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Russell Boyce - Laurens
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.