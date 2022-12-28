Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joseph Bates – Clinton
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Tony Woodward – Joanna
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Casey Pitts – Mountville
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Notice of Trespass
Franz Dogan – Spartanburg
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Tyanna Robinson – Spartanburg
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
