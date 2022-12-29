Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tommy McWatters – Clinton
-Receiving goods, represented as stolen, value $2,000 or less
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
Billy Dixon – Laurens
-Trespassing / Unlawful entry into enclosed places
Jose Silvestre Diaz
-DUAC, .16 or more, 1st offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Charles Griffin – Joanna
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Wayne Jones – Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
