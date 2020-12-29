Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kenneth Hamilton – Laurens
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Deaudra Laquitara - Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Arthur Mcbeth - Joanna
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Akira Robinson - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Kendrick Wormley - Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
