Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Arthur Brewington - Gray Court
-Trespassing
-Public disorderly conduct
Tony Carter - Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
-Public disorderly conduct
-Public disorderly conduct
Joseph Covington - Laurens
-Trespassing
Robert Kaminski - Laurens
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
Daniel Porter - Laurens
-Poss. weapon during violent crime
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense
Cedric Robinson - Clinton
-Violation of probation
Joshua Wilson - Laurens
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more
John Wix - Laurens
-Trespassing
Karmyn Perez - Gray Court
-Assault and battery, third degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.