Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Arthur Brewington - Gray Court

-Trespassing

-Public disorderly conduct

 

Tony Carter - Clinton

-Public disorderly conduct

-Public disorderly conduct

-Public disorderly conduct

 

Joseph Covington - Laurens

-Trespassing

 

Robert Kaminski - Laurens

-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense

 

Daniel Porter - Laurens

-Poss. weapon during violent crime

-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school

-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense

-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense

 

Cedric Robinson - Clinton

-Violation of probation

 

Joshua Wilson - Laurens

-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more

 

John Wix - Laurens

-Trespassing

 

Karmyn Perez - Gray Court

-Assault and battery, third degree