Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Quinton Yeargin – Clinton
-Assault & Battery, 3rd degree
Amanda Rivera – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Ernest Myrick – Laurens
-Expired vehicle license
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
Davoris Smiley – Clinton
-Violation of Probation
-Attempted Murder
-Poss. weapon during violent crime
