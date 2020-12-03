Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Johnathan Savage – Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub.
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia
Timothy Childers – Waterloo
-Fug. from justice warrant, non-crim. Hold fug. max. 20 days. Gov. Ofc.
Mark Ervin – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Terrell Kennedy - Gray Court
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
Jamie Widner - Clinton
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.
