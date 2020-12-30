Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Carl Campbell – Clinton
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Juan Gonou - Laurens
-Driving without a license - 3rd or sub. offense
Jaffa Reeves - Clinton
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 2nd offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 2nd offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 2nd offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 2nd offense
Angelica Roddy - Laurens
-Damaging or tampering with a vehicle
-Public disorderly conduct
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
