Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Andrecus Anderson - Mountville
-Violation of probation
Dillon Tucker - Clinton
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Robert Cooke - Laurens
-Assault and battery, third degree
Marcus Grant - Clinton
-Tobacco / unlawful to sell, furnish, give, distribute, purchase for or provide tobacco product to minor under age 18 - 1st offense
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Ricky Latimore - Gray Court
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Domestic Violence of a high and aggravated nature
Travekus Putman - Gray Court
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Joseph Wigerman - Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
