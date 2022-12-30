Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Heather Crenshaw – Ware Shoals
-Trespassing / Unlawful entry into enclosed places
Noel Jimenez – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Kelahn Brown Latimore – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Rochelle Latimore – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Pedro Andres – Laurens
-Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
