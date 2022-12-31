Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

James Vincent – Clinton

-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam, w.i.t.d. - 3rd or sub. offense

Bryan Bouslay – Clinton

-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway

Christopher Copeland – Newberry

-Criminal Conspiracy

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Amy Jennings – Clinton

-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Bernard Mason – Clinton

ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements

ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements

ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements

ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements

ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements

ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements

ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

ORD 4-6(g)(i-ix)(x) 1st Offense - Tethering(healthy adult dogs)

ORD 4-6(g)(i-ix)(x) 1st Offense - Tethering(healthy adult dogs)

 