Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Vincent – Clinton
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam, w.i.t.d. - 3rd or sub. offense
Bryan Bouslay – Clinton
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Christopher Copeland – Newberry
-Criminal Conspiracy
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Amy Jennings – Clinton
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Bernard Mason – Clinton
ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements
ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements
ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements
ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements
ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements
ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements
ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
ORD 4-6(g)(i-ix)(x) 1st Offense - Tethering(healthy adult dogs)
ORD 4-6(g)(i-ix)(x) 1st Offense - Tethering(healthy adult dogs)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.