Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Telvariouz Curenton – Laurens

-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult

 

Wilson Simpson Jr. - Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

Jim Anderson Jr. - Clinton

-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Jason Mcgowan - Clinton

-Driving under the Influence, .16 or higher, 1st Offense

-Public disorderly conduct

 

Anthony Woods - Clinton

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub.

 