Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Telvariouz Curenton – Laurens
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Wilson Simpson Jr. - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Jim Anderson Jr. - Clinton
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Jason Mcgowan - Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, .16 or higher, 1st Offense
-Public disorderly conduct
Anthony Woods - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.