Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Matthew Henderson - Ware Shoals
-Trespassing
-Public disorderly conduct
Tykevious Kennedy - Laurens
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Attempted murder
-Poss. weapon during violent crime
-Discharging firearms into a dwelling
Marcus Jones - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Driving vehicle at greater speed than is reasonable under conditions
Roger Smith - Laurens
-Domestic violence, second degree
Rex Turner - Cross Hill
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
