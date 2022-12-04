Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brian Duckett – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Karen Cromer – Laurens
-Traffic / General provisions Article of drivers license Chapter, no other penalty specified
Greg Vo – Clinton
-Driving under suspension
