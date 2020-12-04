Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kristina Shealy – Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Jamaurice Lee - Gray Court
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
John Wix - Laurens
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
