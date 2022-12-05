Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Reuben Greene – Gray Court
-Escape, attempted escape or possess tools to escape from prison, recaptured
-Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
William Knight – Clinton
-Trespassing
Amy Jennings – Clinton
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Willie Brewster – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Wesley Woodward – Clinton
-Criminal Conspiracy
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Burglary - Third degree - 1st offense
Deanna Wright – Clinton
-Criminal Conspiracy
-Breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens, value $2,000 or less
Richard Taylor – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Xavier Diaz – Fountain Inn
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Kidnapping
Sherri Goggins – Joanna
-Contempt of court
Kory Hartwell – Gray Court
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Nikeria Griffin – Newberry
-Public disorderly conduct
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.