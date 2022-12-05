Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Reuben Greene – Gray Court

-Escape, attempted escape or possess tools to escape from prison, recaptured

-Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

William Knight – Clinton

-Trespassing

Amy Jennings – Clinton

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Willie Brewster – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

Wesley Woodward – Clinton

-Criminal Conspiracy

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

-Burglary - Third degree - 1st offense

Deanna Wright – Clinton

-Criminal Conspiracy

-Breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens, value $2,000 or less

Richard Taylor – Gray Court

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Xavier Diaz – Fountain Inn

-Domestic Violence, 1st degree

-Kidnapping

Sherri Goggins – Joanna

-Contempt of court

Kory Hartwell – Gray Court

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Nikeria Griffin – Newberry

-Public disorderly conduct

 