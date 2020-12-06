Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
William Gary Jr. – Laurens
-Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Brandon Russ - Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
Shannon Russ Jr. - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
John Bellowmey - Laurens
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Ralph Wrenn Jr. - Ware Shoals
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
