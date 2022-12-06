Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Most of northeast Georgia, Piedmont and western North Carolina, and Upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The visibility may be quite variable at times in some places. Drive slowly and be on the lookout for rapidly changing visibility if traveling through the region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&