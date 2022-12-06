Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jonathan Binns – Clinton
-Criminal Conspiracy
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Burglary - Third degree - 1st offense
Samuel Leake – Joanna
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Violation of emergency restraining order (felony underlying conviction)
Tory Todd – Laurens
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Jermaine Suber – Laurens
-Speeding, more than 25 mph over the speed limit
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Window tinting or sunscreening, operating vehicle in violation of regulations
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway - failure to report
-Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 3rd Offense
Paul Wilson – Clinton
-Trespassing
Lashunda Simpson – Laurens
-Trespassing
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Charles Griffin – Joanna
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Traquavious Huff – Gray Court
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Presenting false claim for insurance payment, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Edna Foster – Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Michael Jones – Columbia
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.