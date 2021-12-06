Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brandy Tumblin – Gray Court
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Bryan Bagwell – Laurens
-Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
James Wise Jr. - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
