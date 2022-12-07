Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Lucas Davis – Ware Shoals
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Kimberly Wooten – Clinton
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Ronnie Cantrell – Clinton
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Beverly Chesney – Clinton
-Unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug or device without prescription
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
